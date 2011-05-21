Orlando Pirates win South African title

A goal six minutes from the time handed Pirates, coached by former Dutch World Cup captain Ruud Krol, a 2-1 home win over Lamontville Golden Arrows while Ajax were held to a 2-2 draw by Maritzburg United.

Ajax would have won the title with a home win and looked comfortably on course with an overwhelming first half performance, capped by goal just before the break.

But an error by veteran goalkeeper Hans Vonk, playing the last game of his career, handed Maritzburg an equaliser in the 58th minute, and then defender Nazeer Allie handled in the penalty area soon after to allow Maritzburg to go 2-1 ahead.

Although Ajax got a late equaliser, they ran out of time in search of a winning goal and a victorious send off for their retiring coach Foppe de Haan.

Instead, Isaac Chansa's 84th minute winner for Pirates ensured the first title since 2003 for the Soweto giants and secures them a place in next year's African Champions League.