Pato ruled out for four weeks

The 22-year-old, who scored after 24 seconds of Milan's recent draw with Barcelona in the Champions League, suffered the injury against Udinese on Wednesday.

"Tests undertaken have revealed a muscle contraction in the player's right thigh. The recovery period is estimated at four weeks if there are no complications," a club statement said on Thursday.

Serie A champions Milan, who face Cesena on Saturday and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday, are facing an injury crisis with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Massimo Ambrosini, Gennaro Gattuso, Philippe Mexes and Luca Antonini all sidelined.

"We have to work out why this boy [Pato] is now suffering from muscle strains when in 2008 and 2009 he had no problems," Milan General Manager Adriano Galliani told reporters.

"It's not about being lucky or unlucky. We have 10 to 12 players out so it's difficult for us now. When we get our players back, we will start winning matches."

Milan, who have two points from three games this season, threw youngster Stephen El Sharaawy and veteran Filippo Inzaghi into the attack alongside Antonio Cassano in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Udinese.