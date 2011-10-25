Pedro out for around two weeks
By app
Barcelona forward Pedro will be sidelined for around two weeks after he injured left ankle tendons in Tuesday's 1-0 La Liga win at Granada.
The Spain international had to be replaced by David Villa 10 minutes into the second half after twisting the ankle under pressure from a Granada player.
Barca said on their website preliminary checks by medical staff had ruled out bone damage but he would probably be out for between 10 and 15 days.
Barca, the Spanish and European champions, host Real Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday and play at Czech club Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday.
