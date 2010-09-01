Ponce pens Santander loan deal

Ponce, who played in central defence for Chile at the World Cup in South Africa, will be on a $400,000 loan to Racing with a $700,000 transfer option after a year, according to Spanish media.

"Ponce was one of the possibilities we had and he suits us best because of his characteristics as a player," Pernia told Chile's Radio Cooperativa.

Pernia said the 27-year-old, who moved from Argentina's Velez Sarsfield to Universidad Catolica in Chile during the first half of the year, would have to work hard for a first team place.

"We already had two great central defenders, one is captain of Spain's under-21 team, Marc Torrejon, and the other is Henrique, of the Brazilian national team, who is on loan from Barcelona," he said.

Racing Santander lost 3-0 to champions Barcelona in their opening match of La Liga on Sunday.

