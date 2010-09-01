Ponce pens Santander loan deal
SANTIAGO - Chile World Cup defender Waldo Ponce has joined Racing Santander on loan, the Spanish club's president Francisco Pernia said on Tuesday.
Ponce, who played in central defence for Chile at the World Cup in South Africa, will be on a $400,000 loan to Racing with a $700,000 transfer option after a year, according to Spanish media.
"Ponce was one of the possibilities we had and he suits us best because of his characteristics as a player," Pernia told Chile's Radio Cooperativa.
Pernia said the 27-year-old, who moved from Argentina's Velez Sarsfield to Universidad Catolica in Chile during the first half of the year, would have to work hard for a first team place.
"We already had two great central defenders, one is captain of Spain's under-21 team, Marc Torrejon, and the other is Henrique, of the Brazilian national team, who is on loan from Barcelona," he said.
Racing Santander lost 3-0 to champions Barcelona in their opening match of La Liga on Sunday.
