Saint-Etienne: Matuidi can leave for €15 million

The 24-year-old France international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League - with Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool said to be among the clubs currently monitoring his situation.

And Saint-Etienne Vice-President Roland Romeyer has now revelead that the Ligue 1 club will be forced to sell should any of the player's potential suitors table a bid over the agreed release clause of €15 million.

"When he extended his contract with a big pay rise we all signed an agreement with his agents for €13 million plus €2 million bonus clauses," Roymeyer explained.

"Below this rate, he is not allowed to leave. This is because he is not for sale. But it is obvious that if someone offers that amount, we will meet our commitments, and he will leave."

Matuidi - capped three times by his country - has played more than 140 matches since joining Les Verts from Troyes in 2007, and has gone on to become one of the most highly-rated midfielders in French football.