Saint-Etienne name price for Matuidi
By Nick Moore
Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne have revealed the price tag that will prize star midfielder Blaise Matuidi away from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, with president Roland Romeyer insisting the club will only consider bids of at least £13.2 million for the French international.
Matuidi is a reported transfer target for a host of clubs, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool, and after it was revealed that the 24-year-old would consider a move to England due to his desire to play in the Champions League, Saint-Etienne have admitted defeat in their battle to keep the player.
However, Romeyer has told interested clubs that they will not let former club-captain Matuidi leave on the cheap.
"The right fee is €15 million (£13.2 million). We will not discuss anything lower," he told The Progress.
Matuidi has three France caps to his name and has played 120 Ligue 1 matches in four seasons with Les Verts, where his performances have seen him watched regularly by Premier League scouts over the last two years.
