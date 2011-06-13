Saint-Etienne name price for Matuidi

Matuidi is a reported transfer target for a host of clubs, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool, and after it was revealed that the 24-year-old would consider a move to England due to his desire to play in the Champions League, Saint-Etienne have admitted defeat in their battle to keep the player.

However, Romeyer has told interested clubs that they will not let former club-captain Matuidi leave on the cheap.

"The right fee is €15 million (£13.2 million). We will not discuss anything lower," he told The Progress.

Matuidi has three France caps to his name and has played 120 Ligue 1 matches in four seasons with Les Verts, where his performances have seen him watched regularly by Premier League scouts over the last two years.



ByMatt Maltby