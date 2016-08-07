Sanches out for up to four weeks

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has been ruled out for up to four weeks ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

The Portugal international joined the German champions from Benfica ahead of Euro 2016 following a breakthrough campaign in Lisbon.

He featured heavily as Portugal claimed their first major honour in France.

However, he could miss the start of the forthcoming campaign, having picked up a thigh injury in the final against the hosts.

Bayern confirmed on Sunday that the 18-year-old had sat out of training with his new team-mates as he continues his recovery.