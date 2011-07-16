Sandro out for at least three months
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur's Brazil midfielder Sandro will be sidelined for at least three months after having surgery on his left knee on Friday, the Premier League club said in a statement.
The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from his country's Copa America campaign on Tuesday with scans confirming he had torn his lateral meniscus and suffered a calf strain.
"The [knee] specialist has advised a three-month rehabilitation period before a return to full training," Spurs said on their website.
Sandro began his career at Tottenham almost a year ago after joining the club from Internacional.
Spurs start their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on August 13.
