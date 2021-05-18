Southampton v Leeds United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v Leeds United live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 18 May, 6pm BST

Southampton will be looking to win their final home game of the Premier League season when Leeds visit St Mary’s on Tuesday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have just strung back-to-back victories together for the first time since December. Consecutive 3-1 triumphs over Crystal Palace and Fulham have lifted Southampton up to 14th place, and they will be keen to get even higher up the table before the curtain comes down on the campaign on Sunday.

Southampton had looked like European contenders at one point this term, before sliding down the standings in alarming fashion from January onwards. Hasenhuttl will no doubt have learned lessons from his side’s dramatic drop-off, but before attempting to put one or two things right in the summer transfer market, the Austrian will be keen to steer Southampton to another couple of victories.

Beating Leeds will not be easy, though, particularly given the confidence Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been playing with of late. An excellent performance in the recent 3-1 win against Tottenham was bettered at the weekend, as Leeds thrashed Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor. It was a thumping victory for the Whites, who are looking to end their first season back in the top flight in style.

Bielsa has done a magnificent job this year, keeping Leeds clear of trouble from first week to last. One more win would guarantee a top-half finish, and the Yorkshire outfit could yet climb above Arsenal and Everton if results go their way in the coming days.

Oriol Romeu and Jan Bednarek are considered major doubts for Southampton, while Will Smallbone and Ryan Bertrand are definitely out.

Club captain Liam Cooper could return to Leeds’s starting XI, but Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw are confirmed absentees. Robin Koch and Pablo Hernandez will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus.

