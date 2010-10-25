Spartak's Parshyvlyuk out for rest of year

"Medical test showed that Sergei had injured his right knee and must undergo surgery in Germany in the next few days," Spartak said on their website.

The 21-year-old Russian international suffered the injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Sibir Novosibirsk.

The Muscovites are fourth in the domestic championship with six games left in the March-November season and host league leaders Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday.

Spartak hope Brazilian playmaker Alex, who has been out for 10 days with a thigh injury, will recover in time for their Champions League clash against Chelsea in London on November 3.

The Russians, who are second in Group F and trail the English champions by three points, also face French champions Olympique Marseille on November 23 and Slovakia's Zilina on December 8.