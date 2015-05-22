Speroni extends Palace contract

Veteran Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The 36-year-old has been a mainstay again for Palace in 2014-15, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

And he will return for a 12th season at Selhurst Park having joined from Dundee in 2004.

"I have one more season on my contract and am really enjoying playing in the Premier League," Speroni told Palace's official website.

"I've said many times this is my home, I will retire here if I can."