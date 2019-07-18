Thursday's big transfer rumours: Real Madrid must sell these FIVE players to get Paul Pogba

What the papers say

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly looking to sell five players in order to raise the £200 million needed to secure the signature of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. Marca say Madrid are looking to sell Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Isco are also said to be on the market, putting several Premier League clubs on high alert.

Everton are keeping tabs on Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, according to the Telegraph. The 33-year-old forward is a target for head coach Marco Silva and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri does not see him as part of his plans for next season, the paper says.

Mario Mandzukic is said to be on Everton’s radar (Aaron Chown/PA)

Neymar has reportedly offered himself to Manchester United as he looks to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The Sun reports on claims made in Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo that United are among the clubs that the 27-year-old is considering. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are said to be among his alternative options.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been warned they have not come “anywhere near” to meeting Crystal Palace’s valuation of Wilfried Zaha, the Daily Mirror says. The Gunners are believed to have submitted a £40m bid for the winger, but the Eagles think he is worth double that, the paper says.

A photo posted by on

Aston Villa have been dealt a blow in their hopes of landing England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton, according to the Birmingham Mail. The paper says Burnley want £12m for the 33-year-old, which is £8m more than Villa have bid.

Social media round-up

Arsenal confident of beating Tottenham to £27million William Saliba transfer | @johncrossmirrorhttps://t.co/YywXDZltDbpic.twitter.com/nI51rDOR0s— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 17, 2019

Arsenal reject to re-sign Ismael Bennacer with contract clause as Empoli transfer grows closer https://t.co/WVcASrK16b— Sun Sport (@SunSport) July 17, 2019

Players to watch

Nicolo Zaniolo: Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign the £25m-rated Roma midfielder. The Daily Mirror says reports in Italy suggest United could hijack bids by Tottenham and Juventus to land the 20-year-old.

A photo posted by on

Florent Da Silva: United are reportedly closing in on a deal for the Lyon midfielder. L'Equipe (via GFFN) says reports in France suggest the Red Devils are expected to make an “imminent” bid.

NOW READ

RANKED! The 14 worst kits of the 2019/20 season

LIST 9 managers who made the critics look stupid