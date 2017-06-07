Torino intend to keep Belotti despite AC Milan and Man Utd links

Torino's intention is to keep star striker Adrea Belotti for next season, insists president Urbano Cairo.

Forward Belotti burst into spotlight in 2016-17 by scoring 26 Serie A goals for Torino, catching the attention of some of world football's biggest clubs.

The 23-year-old has most recently been linked with AC Milan and Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho's men reportedly seeing him as a back-up option if they fail to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter are among the other clubs rumoured to be pondering a swoop for the striker.

Belotti's contract in Turin – which was signed last December - includes a €100million release clause for foreign clubs, but Cairo is going into the off-season with the goal of holding on to his striker.

"I'm not thinking about selling Belotti," he said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently. Our objective is to keep him.

"After that, there is a release clause that would make me obliged to sell him, providing someone came in with €100m from abroad.

"Let's see. I haven't talked to him yet because he is currently with the national team. We will see how things go, but our intention would be to keep him."

Belotti is with the Italy squad, who have matches against Uruguay and Liechtenstein this week.