Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 19 May, 6pm BST

Tottenham will be looking to tighten their group on sixth spot in the Premier League when they take on Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Ryan Mason’s side eased to a routine 2-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday. That result saw Spurs overtake West Ham and climb into the top six, courtesy of a superior goal difference to David Moyes’ men. Tottenham now have their fate in their own hands as they eye a place in next season’s edition of the Europa League; win their final two matches and the north Londoners are guaranteed to finish in the top six.

It is true that Spurs were not targeting the Europa League at the start of the season, but it is still important for a club of their size and ambition to be competing in continental competition. That does not necessarily hold true for the Europa Conference League, though, with Tottenham among a host of sides who would probably rather not finish seventh.

Aston Villa twice led against Crystal Palace on Sunday, before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at Selhurst Park. Their failure to beat Roy Hodgson’s side means Villa are likely to miss out on a top-half finish, with Leeds holding a four-point lead over Dean Smith’s charges going into the final week of the campaign.

Tottenham will be without full-back duo Serge Aurier and Ben Davies for the visit of Villa. Mason will likely stick with a front four of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale, although Tanguy Ndombele will hope for a start in the centre of the park.

Villa hope to have Tyrone Mings available again, although the England international will require a late fitness test after picking up a knock in training last week.

Trezeguet is definitely out, but Matty Cash and Trezeguet have an outside chance of being fit to feature. Jack Grealish could return to the starting XI for the first time since February, having played half an hour against Palace last time out.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event . See below for watching details where you are.

At Bet365 get up to £100 in Bet Credits

Terms and Conditions: Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.