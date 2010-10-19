Trending

Toulalan out for two weeks

LYON - Olympique Lyon midfielder Jeremy Toulalan will miss Wednesday's Champions League game against Benfica with a foot injury, coach Claude Puel said.

"He has been ruled out until at least the return game in Portugal (November 2)," Puel told a news conference on Tuesday.

France midfielder Toulalan was replaced after 36 minutes of the 3-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday because of pain in his right foot.

Lyon lead Group B with six points from two games after beating Schalke 04 and Hapoel Tel Aviv.