Utaka departs Portsmouth for Montpellier

PARIS - Montpellier have signed Nigeria striker John Utaka from English Championship team Portsmouth.

"John has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and could play against St Etienne on February 5," the Ligue 1 club said on their website on Saturday.

Utaka returns to France where he previously played for five seasons with Stade Rennes and Racing Lens.

Montpellier are seventh in the league.