Vela left out for Gold Cup

Vela was named in a provisional list last month but has been dropped from the 23-man squad posted on the Mexican Football Federation's website.

Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Angel Reyna of America, top scorer in the Mexican championship, were included.

Mexico are in Group A with El Salvador, Costa Rica and Cuba at the June 5-25 Gold Cup where Jose Manuel de la Torre will make his competitive debut in charge of the champions who won the title in 2009 under 2010 World Cup coach Javier Aguirre.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa (America)

Defenders: Edgar Duenas (Toluca), Ricardo Osorio (Monterrey), Jorge Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Efrain Juarez (Celtic), Rafael Marquez (New York Red Bulls), Francisco Rodriguez (PSV Eindhoven), Hector Moreno (AZ Alkmaar), Carlos Salcido (Fulham).

Midfielders: Gerardo Torrado (Cruz Azul), Antonio Naelson "Sinha" (Toluca), Angel Reyna (America), Luis Ernesto Perez, Jesus Zavala (both Monterrey), Israel Castro (Pumas UNAM), Andres Guardado (Deportivo La Coruna).

Forwards: Aldo de Nigris (Monterrey), Elias Hernandez (Morelia), Giovanni Dos Santos (Racing Santander), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Pablo Barrera (West Ham United).