Video: Burnley fan plays goalkeeper, saves toddler
Robbie Brady wasn’t the only hero at Turf Moor on Sunday...
A Burnley supporter showed quick reactions to bash away a wayward Ashley Barnes shot in the Clarets' draw against Chelsea on Sunday, saving a woman and her toddler from getting decapitated in the process.
Surely it’s only a matter of time before we see a save percentage comparison between the man in the yellow jacket and Claudio Bravo?
See for yourself...
