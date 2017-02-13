Video: Burnley fan plays goalkeeper, saves toddler

A Burnley supporter showed quick reactions to bash away a wayward Ashley Barnes shot in the Clarets' draw against Chelsea on Sunday, saving a woman and her toddler from getting decapitated in the process.

Surely it’s only a matter of time before we see a save percentage comparison between the man in the yellow jacket and Claudio Bravo?

See for yourself...

