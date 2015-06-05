Watford appoint Quique Flores

Watford have turned to Quique Flores as the man to take over as head coach as they prepare to return to the Premier League.

The 50-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since ending a short second spell in charge of Getafe in February, but is now set for his first experience of working in England.

Flores has signed a two-year contract to replace Slavisa Jokanovic, who secured automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club but departed after failing to agree a new contract.