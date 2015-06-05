Watford appoint Quique Flores
Quique Flores has signed a two-year contract to replace Slavisa Jokanovic as head coach of Premier League newcomers Watford.
Watford have turned to Quique Flores as the man to take over as head coach as they prepare to return to the Premier League.
The 50-year-old Spaniard has been out of work since ending a short second spell in charge of Getafe in February, but is now set for his first experience of working in England.
Flores has signed a two-year contract to replace Slavisa Jokanovic, who secured automatic promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club but departed after failing to agree a new contract.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.