Wigan draw Manchester City in 2013 FA Cup final re-run

Manchester City will face Wigan Athletic in a re-run of the 2013 FA Cup final as the Premier League heavyweights avoided one another in the fifth-round draw.

Ben Watson's late header gave Wigan a shock 1-0 win at Wembley on that occasion, a result that preceded Roberto Mancini's dismissal as City manager.

The Latics, now in League One, claimed a top-flight scalp at the weekend as Will Grigg's brace saw off West Ham 2-0, while Pep Guardiola's men maintained their pursuit of honours on four fronts with a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City.

City were chasing a domestic treble in 2013-14 before Wigan beat them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in round six of that season's FA Cup.

Manchester United will travel to either Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City after Alexis Sanchez's debut yielded a 4-0 win over League Two Yeovil Town.

will face Birmingham City or Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the . The tie will be played on the weekend of 16-19 February 2018. January 29, 2018

Harry Kane spared Tottenham from a major shock at Newport County and, should Mauricio Pochettino's negotiate the Wembley replay, they will face fellow Londoners Millwall or third-tier strugglers Rochdale.

Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, where they will now host Championship Hull City.

Coventry City knocked out Stoke City in round three and will get a crack at another Premier League side when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jay Rodriguez scored twice as West Brom stunned Liverpool at Anfield and now faces a home tie against former club Southampton.

Sheffield United travel to Leicester City, while their rivals Sheffield Wednesday will host either Premier League Swansea City or League Two Notts County.

2 - Wigan Athletic have won their last two FA Cup meetings with Manchester City; in the 2013-14 sixth round (2-1) and in the 2013 FA Cup final (1-0). Watson. January 29, 2018

FA Cup round five – draw in full

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County or Swansea City

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull City

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Huddersfield Town or Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall or Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion v Coventry

Wigan Athletic v Manchester City

*Ties will be played across the weekend of February 17