Wigan keen on Cleverley return

The 21-year-old impressed at the DW Stadium last season, scoring four goals in 25 appearances, and Latics boss Roberto Martinez is keen to see the youngster return to his side for a further 12 months.

Wigan's Chief Executive Jonathan Jackson has asserted that while Athletic remain open to a further loan move, any deal will depend on United and if they are able find a replacement for the retiring Paul Scholes.

"Tom has returned to Manchester United having done very, very well for us this season," Jackson said.

"As for what happens next, I think it will all depend on what Manchester United's views are at the beginning of next season.

"We'll have to see how that transpires, but he did very well for us in the Premier League, played around 25 times, and it may be that the time is right for him to step into the United squad."

By Andrew Kennedy