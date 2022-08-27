Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United live stream, Saturday 27 August, 3pm

Brighton and Leeds will both be looking to build on their positive starts to the season when they go head-to-head at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls have won two and drawn one of their first three outings of 2021/22. They began with a well-earned 2-1 victory over Manchester United (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend, before being held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle at the Amex. That was a match they really should have won, but profligacy inside the penalty area - a familiar shortcoming for Graham Potter's side - proved costly.

Brighton (opens in new tab) bounced back last time out, though, inflicting a 2-0 defeat on West Ham (opens in new tab) at the London Stadium. They have been playing some typically excellent football in the first few weeks of the season, raising hopes that Albion might be capable of challenging for European qualification this term. It is still early days, of course, but Potter's team continue to impress.

Leeds (opens in new tab), who have exceeded expectations so far, have also picked up seven points from a possible nine. Jesse Marsch's side were a little fortunate to beat Wolves (opens in new tab) 2-1 on the opening day, before throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Southampton (opens in new tab) on matchday two.

But the Whites were magnificent in their last league outing, as they blew Chelsea (opens in new tab) away in a 3-0 win at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch lost two key players in Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips earlier this summer, but he looks to have done a fine job of replacing them. Leeds played with considerably energy, intensity and dynamism against Chelsea and will look to do the same here.

Marsch has Patrick Bamford available again, but the striker will probably begin this match on the bench. Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling are all still sidelined, so Pascal Struijk will continue at left-back.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento for the visit of Leeds.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August.







