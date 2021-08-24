Premier League: All 50 clubs' top scorers ever in the division

Michail Antonio has made history as West Ham's greatest ever Premier League goalscorer. His two goals against Leicester City take him above the legendary Paulo Di Canio and into the Hammers' history books.

Not bad for a lad who was used at right-back for most of his top-flight career. Antonio's transformation into a no.9 has been nothing short of extraordinary and now he joins illustrious company.

50 clubs have played in the Premier League, following Brentford joining the pack - but who's the top scorer for each of them?

We've trawled through the Prem's database to find the big name with the most goals for each...

Arsenal

There can only be one. Thierry Henry (175) is in a field of one when it comes to Arsenal goalscorers, having notched over 200 for the club in all competitions and surpassed Ian Wright as the club's all-time scorer in 2006. Wrighty managed 113 in the Premier League and 15 league goals pre-1992.

Current captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 32 years old and on 64. He's got a big job on to catch the King of Highbury...

Aston Villa

(Image credit: PA)

Ever-presents in the Premier League for so, so long, Aston Villa's top goalscorer was always going to be someone with great longevity - and Gabriel Agbonlahor (73) was at the club for 13 years.

Johnny Dixon, who played for the Villans between 1945 and 1961, is still the club's all-time top scorer with 132 goals.

Barnsley

Barnsley have only spent one season in the top flight since 1992. In that sole campaign, they were relegated but not without a fight and a solid FA Cup run which saw them knock out Manchester United - revenge, at least, for a 7-0 drubbing the previous October.

Neil Redfearn (10) holds the record for most Tykes goals in the Prem.

Birmingham City

(Image credit: PA)

It's Mikael Forssell (29) for Birmingham City. The German-born Finn originally joined the Premier League with Chelsea in 1998 but even back then, the Blues were keen on loaning out; Forssell left Stamford Bridge five times, the last two times to play at St. Andrews, before joining the club permanently in 2005.

Forssell sits just above Cameron Jerome (21) in Birmingham's list. Emile Heskey, Seb Larrson and Clinton Morrison - three players you may have forgotten played for the club - are all on 14 goals.

Blackburn Rovers

It makes perfect sense for Alan Shearer (112) to be Blackburn Rovers' top scorer in Premier League history, doesn't it? The Geordie fired Rovers to the title and managed to net over a century before departing for Newcastle.

Shearer scored over double what his famous strike partner Chris Sutton (47) managed. Kevin Gallacher (46) is down in third.

Blackpool

(Image credit: Getty)

Another one-season wonder: Blackpool only managed a season in the top flight before going back down. DJ Campbell (13) top scored that season, just ahead of the man you probably thought did. Charlie Adam managed 12.

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have played 494 matches in the Premier League and scored 575 goals in that time. But while Galacticos and superstars came to Lancashire, it's Kevin Davies (68) who's scored more than anyone for the club in the top flight since 1992.

Kevin Nolan is second with 39, Matthew Taylor third with 23. Only three other Englishmen appear in the top 20 after that, with some of Bolton's famous internationals, such as Okocha, Campo, Stelios and Diouf all getting on the list.

Bournemouth

(Image credit: PA Images)

No - it's not Callum Wilson. He scored 41: Joshua King managed 48.

During Bournemouth's six-year stay in the Premier League, Wilson had to contend with two serious knee injuries, leaving Norwegian striker King as his able deputy. King played 161 times in the top flight for the club - 35 times (almost a whole season) more than Wilson did.

Bradford City

Bradford City played two seasons in the Prem, won just 14 games across those campaigns and scored just 68 goals. Dean Windass is their leading scorer with 13: he was the only Bantam to hit double-figures.

Brentford

(Image credit: Getty)

They've spent two games in the top flight... so Brentford's top scorer so far is a tie between Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard. The pair both netted against Arsenal in their top-flight opener.

Brighton & Hove Albion

He hasn't been there for almost two seasons but Glenn Murray (26) still holds the record for Brighton & Hove Albion. Neal Maupay is hot on his heels, however, with 20.

Murray scored 54 league goals for Brighton in a three-year spell between 2008 and 2011, too.

Burnley

(Image credit: PA Images)

Burnley have scored 267 goals in 268 Premier League goals: almost one per match to the dot.

It's perhaps no shock that Chris Wood (46) and Ashley Barnes (41) are the two players who have notched the most for the Clarets, either. Current Prem hitmen Danny Ings and Andre Gray also appear on Burnley's list.

Cardiff City

In two Premier League campaigns, no one has made it into double-figures for Cardiff City. Jordon Mutch (7) is the club's top scorer in the Prem.

Charlton Athletic

(Image credit: Getty)

Charlton Athletic's top scorer in the Premier League is Jason Euell with 34, followed closely by Darren Bent with 31. Impressively for Bent, however, he was with the Addicks for just two years, to Euell's five.

Chelsea

For all the hundreds of millions of pounds that Chelsea have spent on strikers in the Premier League, a midfielder still holds the record for most goals. Frank Lampard racked up 147 strikes for the Blues in 429 games.

Didier Drogba is next on the list with 104, while Eden Hazard is next with 85. Who wants to bet that 28-year-old Romelu Lukaku - currently on just the one - will surpass Frank?

Coventry City

(Image credit: PA)

Dion Dublin has lived an incredible life, really. Shared a flat with Jason Statham, presented a BBC property show, invented a musical instrument... and holds the record for the most goals for Coventry City in the Premier League. That's 61 in his four seasons with the Sky Blues.

No one has been sent off for Coventry more than the striker-cum-centre-back in the Prem, either. Dublin was shown the stairs leading up to the early bath three times.

Crystal Palace

He's adored at Selhurst Park, sticking with Crystal Palace despite advances from bigger clubs: and Wilf Zaha (47) not only has the most Premier League goals in an Eagles shirt but the most appearances, with 233.

Christian Benteke is second with 31, while Luka Milivojevic is third with 28. 22 of the Serbian's strikes have come from the penalty spot.

Derby County

(Image credit: Getty)

Derby County's top scorer is Dean Sturridge (32). Paulo Wanchope - who you probably remember more for his Manchester City exploits - is next on the list with 23. Looking at the Rams right now, it's hard to see anyone getting on the list any time soon...

Everton

(Image credit: PA)

Premier League ever-presents Everton are led in the Prem scoring charts, perhaps surpisingly, by someone who originally joined on loan.

Romelu Lukaku netted 68 times for the Toffees across both his temporary and permanent spells before he was sold at a mighty profit. Duncan Ferguson (60) is next on the list - and also leads Everton's red card chart with a whopping eight dismissals.

Fulham

Fulham have played 15 top-flight seasons since 1992. In that time, they've plenty of iconic goalscorers join them, from the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Brian McBride to Louis Saha and Andy Cole.

But it's Clint Dempsey (50) who leads the scoring for the Cottagers, with a nice, round half-century. Dempsey is the only American to have ever all-time top-scored for a Premier League side.

Huddersfield Town

(Image credit: PA)

Just a pair of Premier League campaigns for Huddersfield Town, who won just 12 times across those two seasons. With nine goals, no one netted more than Steve Mounie.

Hull City

Hull City have spent five seasons in the top flight since 1992 - yet only two players have hit double-figures for the Tigers. Nikica Jelavic leads the scoring with 12; Geovanni has 11.

Ipswich Town

(Image credit: Getty)

Kids today won't believe you if you tell them that Ipswich Town were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League but the Tractor Boys got all the way to Europe while in the top tier.

Marcus Stewart (25) has scored most goals for them in the top flight, netting 19 when they reached fifth in the league and a further six the season after when they were relegated.

Leeds United

With 59 and 45 goals respectively, Leeds United's Premier League haul is led by two Aussies in Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell respectively. Rod Wallace has 42, with Lee Bowyer and Alan Smith both striking 38.

Patrick Bamford (17) is the highest-scoring player currently in the top flight with Leeds.

Leicester City

(Image credit: PA)

Feign your surprise: Jamie Vardy leads the way for Leicester City and it's not even close. Vards has 119 goals for the Foxes, which is 80 more than the next-placed Riyad Mahrez. He'll probably never retire for them, either.

With 247 Premier League appearances too, no one's played in the Prem for Leicester more than the no.9. Kasper Schmeichel is on 241.

Liverpool

The highest-scoring Premier League player to have never lifted the trophy, Robbie Fowler has 128 goals in Liverpool red. That's eight more than Stevie Gerrard managed and 10 more than Michael Owen.

Mohamed Salah is currently on 96 for the Reds, with Sadio Mane fifth on the list with 75. Get your bets in now on the Egyptian King eclipsing Fowler one day...

Manchester City

(Image credit: PA Images)

No overseas star has scored more Premier League goals (184), no one has scored more Premier League hat-tricks (12), no one with over 100 goals has a better minutes-per-goal ratio (108), no one has scored more goals in a game (five), no one has won the Premier League Player of the Month more times (seven) no one has scored more goals for one Premier League club.

Obviously, for Manchester City, it's Sergio Aguero. And given that Raheem Sterling with 79 is second, it's probably going to remain King Kun for a very long time yet.

Manchester United

No one has scored more goals for England (53) and no one has scored more goals for Manchester United (253). Wayne Rooney found the back of the net 183 times for the Red Devils and sits second to Alan Shearer on the list with 208 overall.

In fact, Rooney scored more times for the club than United have lost Premier League games in almost 30 years. He must be peeved though that Aguero pipped him by a single goal to beat him to the most goals scored for one club...

Middlesbrough

(Image credit: Getty)

It's not Juninho. It's not Mark Viduka or Yakubu, either, who both hold the record at other clubs. Hamilton Ricard struck 31 goals for Middlesbrough, making him the club's top scorer in 574 Premier League games.

Newcastle United

Yep, Alan Shearer is the only man on our list to hold the record for two clubs. The legendary no.9 managed 148 goals for Newcastle United in 303 top-flight appearances and 260 in the Premier League overall.

Shearer managed three times as many as Peter Beardsley's 46. He's next on the list, while Shola Ameobi and Andy Cole share third with 43 each.

Norwich City

(Image credit: PA)

With 33 goals for Norwich City, Chris Sutton holds the record at Carrow Road. Grant Holt is next with 23, while Teemu Pukki - down in eighth - has 11.

Nottingham Forest

Would it surprise you to know it's not Stan Collymore for Nottingham Forest? He managed 22 but Bryan Roy leads the way with 24. Left-back Stuart Pearce is third with 18.

Oldham Athletic

(Image credit: Getty)

The whippersnappers among you may be surprised to learn that Oldham Athletic were once a Premier League team - and perhaps "Graeme Sharp" are meaningless syllables that will go in one ear and out the other.

In a parallel world, Sharp presents Match of the Day. The Scot was prolific during Everton's extraordinary 80s, playing up front with Gary Lineker, before joining Oldham upon their promotion.

Portsmouth

One of those "streets won't forget" clubs that rekindle nostalgia within those who watched 'Arry Redknapp's tricky Pompey, there are a fair few well-remembered stars on Portsmouth's list of Prem scorers. Wondergoal scorer Matthew Taylor (16) and former Arsenal star Kanu (17) are fifth and fourth respectively with big men up top, Lomana Lua Lua and Benjani both tying for second on 19 goals.

Yakubu tops the Pompey charts with 28, mind, scored in a three-year spell before stints at Boro, Everton, Leicester and Blackburn.

Queens Park Rangers

(Image credit: Getty)

With 60 Premier League strikes, current QPR Director of Football Les Ferdinand has three times more goals than anyone else in a hooped shirt.

Sir Les is the eighth-highest scorer in the Prem, having turned out for Newcastle, Spurs, West Ham, Leicester and Bolton.

Reading

In Reading's three Premier League seasons, Kevin Doyle has 19 goals - more than anyone else. Dave Kitson - who you might have guessed - is second with 12, along with Adam Le Fondre.

Sheffield United

(Image credit: PA)

In their two most recent Premier League seasons, David McGoldrick (10) managed to climb up to third in Sheffield United's all-time Prem scorers list, one behind Adrian Little John. But Brian Deane is still top with 15 and holds the distinction of being the scorer of the first-ever goal in the Premier League era.

Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's top Premier League goal-getter is Mark Bright, with 48 strikes in his five years at Hillsborough.

Wednesday were founding members of the league and won 101 games in the Prem. Bright scored over 10% of their haul while in the top tier, while David Hirst is second on the Owls' list with 34.

Southampton

(Image credit: PA)

Danny Iings was up to 41 Southampton goals by the time he left the club and perhaps wasn't going to reach Matt Le Tissier's century in a Saints shirt.

In fact, it's perhaps unlikely that anyone will surpass those 100 goals for Southampton in the Premier League, given Le Tissier's talent, longevity and loyalty. Well, not unless James Ward-Prowse outdoes him - and he has 71 to go...

Stoke City

It's perhaps fitting that Stoke City's leading scorer in the Premier League era is a man who typifies the route one football we associate with the Potters' heydey - though he's also got good touch for a big man.

Super Peter Crouch leads Stoke's scoring with 45, with Jonathan Walters close on 43.

Sunderland

(Image credit: PA)

It was always going to be between four for Sunderland, wasn't it?

Kevin Phillips has 61 and is head and shoulders above the Black Cats' other three iconic strikers of the Premier League era. Jermain Defoe has 34, Darren Bent 32 and Niall Quinn has 29. Incredibly, 30 of Phillips' goals came in one damn season. Extraordinary.

Swansea City

Despite how frequently they're romanticised for their time in Wales, Wilfried Bony (27) and Michu (20) take second and third on the list for Swansea City. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given his prowess from a dead ball, Gylfi Sigurdsson leads Swansea's tally with 34.

Swindon Town

(Image credit: PA)

Swindon Town have played 42 Premier League games in their history. They won five, scored 47 and conceded 100 whole goals.

Jan Age Fjortoft scored 12 of their 47 before swapping Wiltshire for Teesside in 1995.

Tottenham Hotspur

(Image credit: PA)

Harry Kane has been tipped to go on and break Alan Shearer's 260-goal record: he has 166 for Tottenham Hotspur already, some 69 more than Teddy Sheringham's 97 in a Lilywhite shirt. Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane are tied on 91.

Son Heung-min is fifth on the list with 71. Should Kane leave before scoring another goal, 29-year-old would have to score an average of 27 goals a season for the next four years to surpass his current strike partner. Stranger things have happened...

Watford

Curiously, Watford's second-highest scorer in Premier League history is a man probably better at winning the ball than putting it in the net. Abdoulaye Doucoure hit 17 strikes for the Hornets before departing for Everton - but he's still 30 behind Mr Watford.

Of course it's Troy Deeney. He has 47 top-flight goals and counting for the club.

West Bromwich Albion

Romelu Lukaku played a single season at West Bromwich Albion and scored 17 times. Saido Berahino had his much-publicised issues with the club but managed 23 goals in the Premier League for them all in all - he's at no.5 in the all-time PL standings - while three seasons of Venezuelan hitman Salomon Rondon yielded 24.

James Morrison and Chris Brunt were at the Hawthorns for 13 and 12 years respectively and are one and two for West Brom's most PL appearances; they come in at no.2 and no.3 respectively out of sheer longevity rather than any kind of prolific touch. That leaves no.1 as a surprising name in... Peter Odemwingie.

West Ham United

(Image credit: Getty)

At the age of 18, Michail Antonio was making his senior debut for Tooting & Mitcham United in the non-league. At 31, he was lifting a cardboard cutout of himself, apparently referencing Save The Last Dance - or is that Dirty Dancing? - after becoming West Ham United's all-time record scorer in the Premier League.

Antonio got here the long way around but his brace against Leicester City saw him overtake Paolo Di Canio's 47 strikes for the Irons. With long-serving captain Mark Moble on 46, there's time this season for the fiery Italian to find himself third in the list...

Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic's Hugo Rodallega looked like a hit immediately when he hit the bar with a free-kick on his debut as a substitute against Liverpool. He really struggled in English football that season though, not scoring until May in his first campaign.

Nevertheless, the Colombian eventually became the Latics' all-time Premier League scorer with 24 goals, a record he holds over Henri Camara with 20.

Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty)

Now-defunct Wimbledon were Premier League mainstays up until their relegation in 2000. Some big names hold records for them too: Robbie Earle has the most Premier League appearances (244), Vinnie Jones the most red cards (seven, surprise surprise) and Dean Holdsworth leads the goals on 58.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Perhaps no surprise with this one: Raul Jimenez (34) is Wolverhampton Wanderers' all-time Premier League scorer. Another thing that won't shock you? No other current Wolves star sits in the top five.

Steven Fletcher has 22, Kevin Doyle 18, Diogo Jota 16 and Matthew Jarvis 15. Which explains a lot about the lack of goals last season in Jimenez's absence.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIST 12 of the most shocking player vs fan punch-ups

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE FourFourTwo writers reveal their FPL teams

ARSENAL It's not the defeats that are worrying for Arsenal – it's the total lack of creativity