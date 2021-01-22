The Premier League is hotting up at the halfway point. With about half a dozen clubs currently in the mix for the top spot, things are closer than ever... right?

The Long Table below can shed more light. By ordering the teams on points rather than position, we can see that Manchester United have a two-point lead at the top - though Manchester City have a game in hand - with Liverpool now six points adrift of the top spot.

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and West Ham United follow behind: should Everton win their two games in hand over Liverpool though, they'll leapfrog their Merseyside rivals to be level with Leicester City. Below, there are clusters of clubs all separated by few points. Aston Villa have played three fewer games than the chasing pack, though.

At the bottom, things are little more clear cut. Sheffield United are 12 points adrift and perhaps doomed already. West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join them in the bottom three, though Fulham's recent upturn in form will have them hopeful of catching Brighton & Hove Albion, should they grab a couple of wins: they have a game in hand over the Seagulls.

