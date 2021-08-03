Quiz! Can you name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner?

10 minutes on the clock, 91 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

IN THE MAG 2021-22 Season Preview special! Double issue previewing 139 clubs from eight leagues, PLUS Euro 2020 diary, Kaka and more

England is an outlier for many things in football but the fact that we have three domestic trophies on offer to every club is unique in Europe's top five leagues - every since France cancelled their equivalent of the League Cup.

And each trophy has its own history. The FA Cup is nearly 150 years old, the oldest cup competition in the sport, with its own mythology and memories. The League Cup, by comparison, isn't even half that age but has provided many a happy day for the clubs who have won it.

The Premier League may only be turning 30 this season but the English league is far deeper. The first season was in 1888 and the record books are marked by dynasties and miracles alike.

Today, we'd like you to name every winner of each. There's an asterisk next to every club that no longer exists - this is for some of the older winners of the FA Cup.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?