Spain Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Spain Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Luis Enrique has made some big calls to give first call-ups to a couple of players, while dropping others from the team completely.

New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Spain squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Spain Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The biggest news with the latest round of international fixtures for the Spanish is the absence of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been dropped for Robert Sanchez. Sanchez has established himself as the Brighton No.1 this season and will be in line for his first cap this month.

Kepa isn't the only big name not making this latest squad, either. Sergi Roberto, Sergio Reguilon, Hector Bellerin, Jesus Navas and Dani Carvajal all miss out from the defence. Premier League trio Dani Ceballos, Adama Traore and Rodrigo are also omitted after call-ups last November, while Ansu Fati is left out too.

Fati's Barca teammate Pedri could be set to win his first cap at the age of 18, however. The teenager is one of a number of players who could make their international debut, too - Bryan Gil and Pedro Porro are also travelling with La Roja for the first time.

Spain face Greece in Granada, Georgia in Tblisi and Kosovo in Seville this month, as they battle to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

