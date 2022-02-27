West Ham United v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v Wolves live stream, Sunday 27 February, 2pm GMT

West Ham and Wolves will be striving to boost their respective European hopes when they go head-to-head on Sunday.

David Moyes’ men suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for the Champions League last weekend. A 1-1 draw with Newcastle, which followed on from a 2-2 draw with Leicester six days previously, has left West Ham four points adrift of the top four.

It was always going to be difficult for the Hammers to finish above three members of the big six, and with a trip to Liverpool to come at the start of March Moyes’s side cannot really afford to drop more points here.

Wolves took the lead at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, when a victory would have seen them climb above West Ham and into fifth place. But two late goals from Arsenal turned the game on its head, as Bruno Lage’s side suffered their second defeat by the Gunners in February. Wolves remain in seventh spot, six points adrift of fourth.

Scoring goals is still an issue for Wolves, who have found the back of the net just 24 times – fewer than relegation-threatened Newcastle, Watford, Brentford and Everton. Despite their defensive solidity, they will surely need to become more prolific if they are to finish in the top four.

West Ham will have to make do without Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna on Sunday, while Arthur Masuaku is a doubt with an ongoing knee issue. Moyes is likely to stick with the same starting XI that drew with Newcastle last time out.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Willy Boly, but Lage has no other injury concerns. Pedro Neto is back after 10 months on the sidelines; the Portuguese forward could be handed his first start of the Premier League season here.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 27 February, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

