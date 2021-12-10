Brentford vs Watford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford vs Watford live stream, Friday, December 10, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Brentford vs Watford live stream? You're in the right place.

A new Premier League weekend kicks off with a potential relegation six-pointer as Brentford host Watford at 8pm this evening. The Bees, on 17 points and 13th in the table, are in a better position than the Hornets, who have already fired one manager this season and find themselves on 13 points, one place above the drop zone.

Claudio Ranieri, who took over from Xisco Munoz on October 4, has overseen six defeats in his opening eight matches as Watford boss, and will know he won’t be given much longer to prove he’s capable of keeping them in the top flight. That being said, the Italian has a slight mitigating factor in that he has already faced Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester, Manchester City and Chelsea so far – with one of his two wins actually coming at Old Trafford. Tonight’s game represents a chance to get some points on the board against an opponent closer to their level.

His task will be made easier by the fact Brentford have some key men missing. Ivan Toney – who scored 31 league goals during last season’s promotion campaign and has impressed with his workrate this term – misses out after testing positive for COVID earlier this week. Sergi Canos is also sidelined after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season for removing his shirt after scoring against Leeds last weekend.

Watford’s big injury concern is Ismaila Sarr. The Senegalese has been central to his side’s attacking play this campaign but misses out with a knee issue. But if Watford are to drag themselves away from the relegation battle, there can be no excuses. “Our Premier League starts now,” said Ranieri after last weekend’s defeat to Man City. “We have to get some points.”

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday, December 10, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

