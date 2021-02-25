Manchester United transfer news: Norwich name price for English full-back Max Aarons

Norwich will hold out for £35m for Manchester United target Max Aarons, according to reports.

The right-back excelled in the Premier League last term even as Norwich were unable to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Aarons was expected to depart Carrow Road last summer, but the Canaries managed to hold on to one of their prized assets.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich were both linked with the 21-year-old in the January transfer window, yet he remains on Norwich’s books for now.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently seven points clear at the top of the Championship table, and look set to win promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Norwich are resigned to losing Aarons this summer even if they do recapture their top-flight status.

Reports suggest Bayern are leading the race for the England Under-21 international, although Manchester United and Everton are also said to be keen.

But Aarons will not come cheap this summer, with Norwich set to demand £35m for the full-back.

That information comes via a report by The Sun , which also reveals that the Canaries turned down a £20m bid from Roma in January.

Despite rumoured interest from Barcelona and Bayern, the Serie A side were the only club to submit a concrete offer.

“The only interest was in Max. No other players,” Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber said of the club’s January window.

"We decided not to act on that interest, with Max’s blessing I must add, because it was from abroad and wouldn’t have been quite right for him and definitely wasn’t right for us at that time. It was about keeping the squad together.”

Emiliano Buendia is another player who is likely to seek pastures new even if Norwich win promotion.

Arsenal are long-time admirers of the attacking midfielder, who has scored nine goals and provided nine assists in the Championship this season.

