Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid and Barcelona eye Bruno Fernandes swoop

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bruno Fernandes' happiness at Manchester United with a view to a future move.

The Portugal international has been in sensational form since joining the Premier League giants from Sporting CP in January in a deal worth up to £67.6 million.

But the 26-year-old is wasn’t happy at being replaced at half-time during United’s 6-1 collapse to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.

According to the Sun, La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring how the situation develops.

Both clubs are said to be ready to make an offer for the playmaker if his situation in England deteriorates, despite the Portuguese only being in Manchester for 10 months.

The report claims that Fernandes was outspoken in a dressing room flare-up with Harry Maguire midway through the thrashing by Spurs, with his side trailing 4-1, before being replaced by Fred.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about his decision to replace the creative midfielder ahead of their trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

“There are many reasons behind subs in a game and if I explain every time I take a player off, I don’t think that’s the right thing,” he said.

“I explained to Bruno and he accepted it, no problem.”

There were also reports in Portugal that Fernandes didn’t trust Solskjaer’s tactics, which the 26-year-old denied.

“He’s clearly not happy with the stories but welcome to United, this is what happens,” Solskjaer said.

“They are going to try to create a division between us but it’s not going to happen.”

United have struggled at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, picking up just three points from three games.

A shock home defeat to Crystal Palace and the humbling result against Tottenham have increased pressure on Solskjaer’s side, who begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to last season’s runners-up PSG next week.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ...

TALKING POINTS Can Everton end their derby-day hoodoo? 8 things to look out for in the Premier League this weekend

FEATURE Manchester United are in the bottom three – at least according to the xG Premier League table

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world