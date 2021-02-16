New Premier League ball: Latest Nike Flight brings back retro vibe for the rest of the 2020/21 season

We'll be getting a new Premier League ball for the third time this season when Wolves play Leeds on Friday night.

While the Nike Flight is the same ball that has been used since its release last summer, the latest design is reminiscent of the classic Total 90 Aerow design, used in the Premier League between 2004 and 2008

Available to buy on the Nike website from February 18, the new ball will be used in games for the remainder of the season. Tou can see how we rate the Flight in our list of the best footballs to buy if you're preparing for lockdown lifting this spring.

It's not the first time the Premier League has seen three balls over the course of a single season – last year's Merlin ball also came with three designs, suggesting this is going to be a regular feature in future.

The original Total 90 Aerow balls – now only available for the eagle-eyed on eBay – was an instant classic, used in a period where Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Wayne Rooney and a young Cristiano Ronaldo were all in their Premier League primes.

All four were also Nike-sponsored players, meaning they were gracing top-flight pitches in the Total 90 boots too, which have also become revered classics.

