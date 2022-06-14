Best Manchester United retro shirts 2022: The best classic football shirts the Red Devils have ever worn

What are the best Manchester United retro shirts? Classic football shirts from the 60s? From Sir Alex's early days? Perhaps the 2000s pomp? There are so many to choose from.

Retro shirts are, in many fans' opinions, the best football shirts available. And Sure, Premier League sides and European giants are dropping new shirts – hell, the World Cup shirts and Women's Euros tops will all be out soon, too – but why not dip into the past when you're looking to buy something new?

Here's our pick of the greatest old United shirts out there right now, featuring a couple of the greatest the Premier League has even seen…

1. Manchester United 1958 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

1958 was a transformative year for the club for all the wrong reasons. From this year, Manchester United grew into something strong, carrying the memories of those lost in the Munich Air Disaster.

The shirt that United wore in those days was understated and the basis that the Red Devils would evolve from aesthetically. This replica is a fitting tribute to 50s look of United – who let's not forget, were a stunning football team.

Buy the shirt from Toffs (opens in new tab)

2. Manchester United 1968 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

In 1968, United wore blue as not to clash with the red of Benfica. In doing so, they created a legend.

This shirt has become one of the most iconic away shirts ever. It's a beautiful shade of blue and Toffs' replica is a superb version.

Buy the shirt from Toffs (opens in new tab)

3. Manchester United 1990 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Towards the end of 2022, Adidas released this stunning shirt as part of a wider retro collection.

The 1990 home kit might not be one that a lot of fans loving remember as a classic – especially compared to some of the 1990s tops that United lifted countless pots wearing – but just look. It's a stunning shirt with a beautiful pattern.

Premium Adidas, this. They just had to bring it back.

Buy the shirt from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)

4. Manchester United 1990 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

United got a reimagining of this shirt last season – but somehow we think the original is still more warmly thought of.

The blue/white away shirt of the early 90s is one of the most celebrated away kits of all time. Adidas cleaned up a treat on this one – and you can still find it online every now and then.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

5. Manchester United 1992 third shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

This shirt isn't just a classic, it's a political statement.

The green and gold of Newton Heath is these days used to protest against the ownership with. This particular colour scheme may never been seen on a United shirt again – and these tops have since become gold dust.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

6. Manchester United 1994 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The Red Devils went from boys to men with that red collar, which Eric Cantona so nonchalantly upturned.

Still the definitive home jersey for many kids of the 90s, this one still crops up in the corners of Ebay.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

7. Manchester United 1994 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

United have always looked good in black. Black and yellow, incidentally, is a fantastic colour scheme.

This one hasn't been remade but the original still kicks about. It's pure unfiltered Cantona.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

8. Manchester United 1996 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

This particular United shirt was worn by the Class of 92, Cantona and champions across the board. The pattern has become iconic.

And if you're lucky, you can still find tops with names printed on the back. It's a piece of Premier League history.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

9. Manchester United 1997 away shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

One of the most simple yet effective United away tops ever, this was the change option during the Treble season – as if you needed reminding from the photo.

This shirt still gets sold online at auction and it's a rare classic.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

10. Manchester United 2002 third shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

In 2003, United went for silver to complement the most royal of blues.

This one feels like a modern remake of the first European Cup winners' shirt. If you're lucky, it still gets sold online.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)

11. Manchester United 2006 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Plain? Plain iconic.

The 2008 Champions League-winning top is another classic in United's history. There are few details but the line leading from the back up to the number is instantly recognisable.

Search for this shirt on Ebay (opens in new tab)