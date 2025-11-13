How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador: Live streams for World Cup qualifier

Watch Suriname vs El Salvador as the CONCACAF qualification process for the 2026 World Cup heats up, with all the details on live streams and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Suriname vs El Salvador: Key information ► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7pm local time / 6pm ET / 10pm GMT ► Venue: Frank Essed Stadion, Suriname ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

With two games remaining, Suriname find themselves top of Group A, while El Salvador are bottom, but it's still all to play for in a tight group. All four teams have won one game, with Suriname drawing their other three and El Salvador losing their other three.

Victory for Suriname would put them in a strong position to clinch top spot and qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history. But the table could turn on its head and a win for El Salvador would take them level on points.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Suriname vs El Salvador online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Suriname vs El Salvador for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Suriname vs El Salvador for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Suriname vs El Salvador from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador in the US

Fans in the US can watch Suriname vs El Salvador on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 6pm ET.

How to watch Suriname vs El Salvador in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Suriname vs El Salvador.

Kick-off is at 10pm GMT.

