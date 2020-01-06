8 Serie A players who could make the move to the Premier League this January – and who they might join

With the winter transfer window officially open, here are a few names from Serie A that could be of interest to Premier League clubs.

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan

Martinez made his debut for Racing Club in Argentina by coming on as a substitute for Diego Milito – his personal idol and an Inter legend. Now he is following the great striker's footsteps at the San Siro – and had fast become one of the best strikers in Italy. While his first season was good, the second has taken things to a new level with 13 goals in all competitions and a superb partnership with Romelu Lukaku.

Naturally, the 22-year-old is a hot name in the transfer market, with Barcelona mentioned as a possible destination, but the offer would have to be insanely high in order for Inter to sell him as they fight Juventus for the championship title.

Potential price: €100 million

Possible suitors:Manchester City

Emre Can, Juventus

Can's decision to move from Liverpool to Juventus on a free transfer looked logical in the summer of 2018, but turned out to be something of a mistake for the midfielder.

He had a difficult first season in Italy, and is now out of favour with Maurizio Sarri, who didn't include the German in the Champions League squad despite promising differently.

Still only 25, Can is still very much part of Joachim Low’s plans in the national team, and is desperately looking for a way out in order to put his career back on track. He is still highly motivated, and he still possesses a remarkable mix of tactical awareness and power.

Potential price: €30 million

Possible suitors: Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle

Robin Gosens, Atalanta

A lot of lesser-known players contributed to the rise of Atalanta, who are consistently playing some of the best and most attractive football in Italy. Gosens, typically a left-sided wing-back, is definitely worth mentioning.

Eligible to represent both Germany and Holland, and it is a bit surprising he is still uncapped for either at the age of 25. Very attack-minded, he contributed five goals in all competitions already, and would be a welcome addition to a squad that needs a player able to cover any position on the left. Tottenham, who recently used Jan Vertonghen there, spring to mind.

Potential price: £20 million

Possible suitors:Tottenham, Crystal Palace

Dries Mertens, Napoli

The situation at Napoli is not great, and a huge conflict between the owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and star players is likely to result in mass exodus.

This is especially relevant to the legends whose contracts expire in the summer, and the club will be willing to sell in January to avoid losing them for free.

Mertens, the 32-year-old Belgian veteran able to play as a centre-forward, false nine and on the wing, is not young, but his contribution over the next two years could be of supreme value. Carlo Ancelotti knows him well, and a move to Everton looks logical.

Potential price: €10 million

Possible suitors: Everton

Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli

Insigne's case is much more complicated, because his contract runs until 2022, and he is represented by Mino Raiola.

Nevertheless, there is a feeling that the 28-year-old winger's career at his beloved Napoli is nearing the end, and the relations with De Laurentiis might have broken beyond repair. Moving abroad could the natural move because Insigne is unlikely to feel at home at another Italian club, and he would be able to refind his form at a team that could build the play around him. Ancelotti would love to do that at Goodison Park.

Potential price: €50 million

Possible suitors: Everton

Jeremie Boga, Sassuolo

Only Wilfried Zaha, Adama Traore and Leo Messi completed more dribbles this season than the Chelsea academy graduate who is having a terrific time at adventurous Sassuolo. This is the French-born Ivorian's second season in Italy, and he is proving his worth after being released by the Blues for just £3.5m.

Having scored against both Juventus and Inter already this season, 22-year-old Boga is not looking to move right now, and has stated that his Premier League dream is over – but a good offer could lure him back to London.

Potential price: €20 million

Possible suitors:Arsenal, Chelsea

Seko Fofana, Udinese

Another French-born Ivorian, and another player who wasn't rated after graduating at a top Premier League club academy. Manchester City sold Fofana cheaply to Udinese back in 2016, and while the midfielder is not consistent enough, his talent has shown in Italy. A box-to-box dynamo with a keen eye for through balls and goals, the 24-year-old would be a strong addition to a mid-table club with serious aspirations.

Success is not assured by any means, but the potential is truly immense.

Potential price: €20 million

Possible suitors: Newcastle, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace

Nikola Milenkovic, Fiorentina

A team in crisis is more likely to sell promising stars, and that is exactly the case at Fiorentina. The towering Serbian prodigy able to play as centre-back and right-back, is one of the best talents in Italy in those positions, but his progress is at risk with the team sinking, and he might be open to offers.

It says volumes about Milenkovic and Fiorentina that the defender, just 22, is joint top scorer this term with three goals to his name. He is tactically astute, disciplined and willing to learn – but ready to make an immediate contribution to a team that needs strengthening in rearguard. In short, he could be a dream target for Arsenal.

Potential price: €35 million

Possible suitors: Arsenal

