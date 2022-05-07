Chelsea v Wolves live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea v Wolves live stream, Saturday 7 May, 3pm BST

Chelsea will be looking to tighten their grip on third place in the Premier League table when they host Wolves on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s team have been dogged by inconsistency in recent weeks. Since exiting the Champions League despite a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the Blues have won only two of five Premier League matches. Last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Everton was particularly disappointing: Chelsea struggled to create clear-cut chances against a team that began the day five points adrift of safety.

Chelsea have not yet made completely sure of Champions League football for next season. Their lead over fifth-placed Tottenham stands at five points, but there are still 12 more up for grabs before the curtain comes down. A loss here and Chelsea might start to look nervously over their shoulder.

Wolves are on course to finish in the top eight but their form has also tailed off. A 3-0 reverse at the hands of Brighton last weekend was their third in a row – and Bruno Lage’s side failed to score in each of them.

Wolves must improve their attacking output next term: only Watford, Burnley and Norwich have scored fewer goals this term. If they want to kick on in 2022/23, Wolves will need to be more productive in the final third.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell, but Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen should be available for selection. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will need to be assessed but both players have a chance of featuring in some capacity.

Wolves will have to make do without Dan Podence, Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo for the trip to west London. Jonny Otto, Raul Jimenez and Pedro Neto will all be pushing to start after beginning the defeat by Brighton on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 7 May. See below for international broadcast options.

