Crystal Palace vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Patrick Vieira’s side sit just outside the bottom three of the Premier League going into this weekend. They have had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures, having already faced Arsenal (opens in new tab), Liverpool (opens in new tab), Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Chelsea (opens in new tab). They were edged out 2-1 by the Blues last time out, as Conor Gallagher came back to haunt the club for whom he shone last term.

Palace (opens in new tab) struggled to create meaningful chances against Chelsea, and they continue to be over-reliant on Wilfried Zaha in the final third. Vieira will hope that Odsonne Edouard can build on the goal he scored in the loss to Graham Potter’s side, with the former Celtic (opens in new tab) striker yet to really get going at Selhurst Park.

Leeds (opens in new tab) drew 0-0 with Aston Villa (opens in new tab) last weekend, despite being reduced to 10 men when Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half. Jesse Marsch will have been pleased with the grit and resolve his team showed, but Leeds have now gone four games without a victory and will be keen to return to winning ways as quickly as possible.

Crystal Palace will be unable to call upon the services of Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, Chris Richards and Jack Butland, but Joachim Andersen could return to the starting XI after injury. If he does, Joel Ward will shift to his usual position of right-back.

Leeds will have to make do without Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray through injury, but Adam Forshaw could be fit enough for a place on the bench. Sinisterra will serve a one-match ban after his aforementioned red card.

Form

Crystal Palace: LDDLW

Leeds: DLDLW

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Leeds United.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United will be played at Selhurst Park.

Other games

West Ham United vs Fulham will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 9 October and it is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

