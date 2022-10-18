Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream live stream and match preview, Tuesday 18 October, 8.15pm BST

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered.

Patrick Vieira's side drew 0-0 with Leicester (opens in new tab) at the weekend to move up to 13th place in the table. Palace (opens in new tab) defended well at the King Power Stadium but they offered very little in attack, mustering a single shot on target against a team that had the worst defensive record in the division heading into the weekend.

Palace also failed to score in their previous away game, another goalless draw with Newcastle (opens in new tab). They have fared better in that regard at Selhurst Park, where they have found the back of the net in every match since the opening weekend of the campaign, when they went down 2-0 to Arsenal (opens in new tab).

After a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures, Palace will not face a big-six side until January. Vieira will therefore want to get as many points on the board as possible before the World Cup break.

Wolves (opens in new tab) ran out 1-0 winners over Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) at the weekend to climb out of the bottom three. Steve Davis will again be in interim charge for this trip to Selhurst Park as the club continues its search for a permanent successor to Bruno Lage.

Wolves still have plenty of room for improvement in attack, with just four goals to their name in their first 10 fixtures - no team in the division has found the back of the net less often.

The visitors to south London will be unable to call upon Chiquinho, Raul Jimenez, Sasa Kalajdzic and Pedro Neto, while Toti may need to undergo a late fitness test. Nathan Collins is available again after suspension.

Nathan Ferguson, Chris Richards, Nathaniel Clyne, Jack Butland and James McArthur are all still out for Palace, while Will Hughes is a doubt.

Form

Crystal Palace: DWLDD

Wolves: WLLLW

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Wolves.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Wolves will be played at Selhurst Park.

Other games

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest will also take place on Tuesday night.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST on Tuesday 18 October and it is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

