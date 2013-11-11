Facts: The must-share pub ammo from the Premier League weekend
Man United 1-0 Arsenal
- Robin van Persie has scored in the last 5 league encounters between these two sides: twice for Arsenal, three times for United.
- The Dutchman has scored in each of his last 4 league appearances.
- Arsenal didn't register a shot on target until the 59th minute.
- Ryan Giggs made his 50th appearance against Arsenal in all competitions: 36 in the Premier League, six in the FA Cup, four in the Community Shield, two in the Champions League and two in the old First Division.
- This was the first time Arsenal have failed to score in the league this season. The last team to stop Arsenal from scoring in a league match was David Moyes’ Everton on April 16th, 16 games ago.
- Manchester United have lost only 1 of their last 10 league encounters with Arsenal (W7 D2).
- Just 4 of the 15 attempted shots in this match were on target (26.7%).
- Arsenal have won only 2 of their last 17 Premier League games played in the late slot on Sundays (excludes final-day games).
Swansea 3-3 Stoke
- Jonathan Walters started his 100th consecutive Premier League game - the longest current run in the top flight.
- Walters’ opening goal was the first that Swansea had conceded in 216 minutes of league football on home soil.
- Stephen Ireland scored his first Premier League goal since December 2011, when he scored for Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge (680 days ago).
- All 4 of Wilfried Bony's Premier League goals for Swansea City have been scored at the Liberty Stadium.
- Stoke haven't won any of their last 8 league games – the division's joint-longest winless run, with Crystal Palace.
- Between Stoke's second goal and Swansea's third, the hosts had 12 shots to the visitors' 1.
- This was only the second time the Potters have scored 3 away goals in a Premier League game; the first was in November 2010 at West Bromwich Albion.
- At 95 minutes and 20 seconds, Charlie Adam’s penalty was the latest Premier League goal this season.
Sunderland 1-0 Man City
- Sunderland have won each of their last four home league games against Manchester City 1-0.
- Manchester City have won just 2 of their last 9 away league games (D2 L5).
- Sunderland were the last Premier League team to record a clean sheet this season.
- Sergio Agüero failed to score for the first time in 6 Premier League appearances.
- Manchester City didn’t find the net for the first time in 7 Premier League games, last drawing a blank at Stoke.
- Yaya Toure failed to register an attempt on goal for the first time in 7 Premier League appearances.
- Manchester City completed 220 passes in the final third, compared to Sunderland's 48.
Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle
- Loic Remy has scored 7 goals in his last 7 Premier League appearances.
- Loic Remy has scored 47% of Newcastle's league goals this season, the highest proportion of any player in the top flight.
- Tim Krul made 14 saves, the most by any keeper since Opta started recording full data in 2006/07.
- Tottenham’s tally of 14 shots on target without a goal was the most by any side since 2006/07.
- Christian Eriksen created 8 chances, more than any player in a single game this season.
- Newcastle have won 7 Premier League games at White Hart Lane; their only happier hunting ground is Villa Park (8).
- None of the 34 Premier League goals Newcastle have scored in 2013 have been by an Englishman.
- Spurs have only scored 5 goals in 6 home league games this season.
- Under Andre Villas-Boas, Tottenham have scored 34 goals in 25 league home games.
- This was Newcastle's first clean-sheet away win since May 2012's 2-0 at Chelsea.
- Tottenham have scored with just 5.7% of their shots this season, the top flight's worst conversion rate.
Norwich 3-1 West Ham
- Norwich have lost only 1 of their 7 Premier League games versus West Ham (W2 D4)
- The Hammers have won only 1 of their last 10 league games.
- Ravel Morrison has scored with all 3 of his shots on target in the Premier League.
- Morrison's goal was West Ham's first in the Premier League outside London since April 27.
- Gary Hooper's opener was only the second West Ham had conceded in their last 6 league trips.
- Norwich have scored 5 times from direct free-kicks since the start of last season, a total only Man City can match.
- In their last home game (against Cardiff) Norwich had 31 shots and didn’t score; this time they had 14 and scored 3.
- The Canaries scored more than once for the first time since the opening day of the season (2-2 vs Everton).
- Norwich scored as many goals today as they had in their previous 7 Premier League games.
Aston Villa 2-0 Cardiff
- Aston Villa’s first goal ended a run of 451 minutes without a top-flight strike.
- Villa opened the scoring for only the second time this season.
- Cardiff only conceded 3 fouls in this game, but one caused the free-kick from which Leandro Bacuna scored the opener.
- Villa scored their second direct free kick goal of the season; only the two Manchester sides have scored more.
- Cardiff are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in the Premier League.
Chelsea 2-2 West Brom
- Chelsea have won only 1 of their last 4 league games against WBA.
- Chelsea have conceded in 3 successive league home games under Jose Mourinho for the first time since October 2005.
- Samuel Eto'o has now scored 4 goals in his last 4 Stamford Bridge appearances (all comps).
- Other than Eden Hazard’s late penalty, Chelsea didn't have a shot on target after the 77th minute. Those were their only shots on target in the second half; WBA had 3 shots on target after the break.
- This was the first time WBA have scored more than once in a top-flight game at Stamford Bridge since September 1978.
- Eden Hazard created 3 chances and had 4 shots.
- Jonas Olsson has made more clearances than any other Premier League player this season (112).
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
- Everton have gone 330 mins without conceding a league goal.
- This was the second time this season that the Toffees have drawn consecutive league games 0-0.
- Marouane Chamakh recorded his third shot of the season (in his 11th appearance).
- Everton’s possession figure of 72.5% is the highest recorded in a Premier League game this season.
- Palace recorded their first clean sheet of the season.
- Leighton Baines created 3 goalscoring chances, more than any other player in this game.
Liverpool 4-0 Fulham
- In 13 Premier League home matches against Fulham, Liverpool have only conceded 3 goals.
- Luis Suarez has scored 8 in 6 league appearances this season.
- Suarez has scored 7 and assisted 1 in his last 4 league home games.
- This is the 54th time Liverpool have scored 4 or more in a PL home game; only Man Utd (74), Chelsea (63) & Arsenal (62) have more.
- Liverpool have scored 15 first-half goals this season, more than any other side.
- The Reds have scored 8 first-half goals in their last 3 Premier League home games.
- Liverpool's 32 shots is the most recorded by a team in a PL game this season.
- Only Aaron Ramsey (51 in 11 games) has made more tackles in the Premier League this season than Lucas Leiva (50 in 9).
- Fulham had 4 shots in total, including blocked efforts; Philippe Coutinho alone had four shots on target.
Southampton 4-1 Hull
- Southampton have won 5 of their last 6 league games against Hull City.
- Rickie Lambert has 8 Premier League assists since the start of last season.
- Southampton are unbeaten in 8 games.
- This was the first Southampton PL game to see more than three goals since March 16, 20 games ago.
- Hull conceded more goals today than they had in their previous 5 league games.
- Adam Lallana attempted 7 take-ons, succeeding with 5.
