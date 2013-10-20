Facts: Rampant Ramsey, clearance-clever United and tricky Townsend
Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool
- As well as recording his 100th Premier League goal, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard put in a sterling performance in midfield, completing 90 of his 99 passes (90.9%). This is the most by any Liverpool player in a single Premier League game this season and more than anyone else this weekend.
- Despite having the numerical advantage, Liverpool failed to make their chances and possession count. Excluding blocked efforts, the Reds had 21 shots in total (the joint most by any team in a game this season) but just seven were on target.
- Contributing to Newcastle’s rearguard action was Cheick Tiote. The Ivorian made six tackles during the game, more than any other player for the Magpies, to give Alan Pardew’s side a hard-fought point.
Arsenal 4-1 Norwich City
- Arsenal’s in-form midfielder Aaron Ramsey can’t seem to put a foot wrong. He completed 100% of his dribbles on Saturday (5/5), one of which led to a memorable goal.
- Mikel Arteta had a comfortable afternoon, lying deeper in Arsenal’s midfield. He completed 94.7% of his passes (89/94).
- Despite conceding four times, John Ruddy made seven saves during the game. Only three goalkeepers have made more saves this season than the Norwich No 1.
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff City
- Eden Hazard capped off a memorable display for Chelsea with two goals and an assist. He also had more touches than any other Chelsea midfielder (73) and equal most passes with Frank Lampard (54).
- David Marshall had a day to forget at Stamford Bridge. Aside from his late error and controversy over Hazard’s equaliser, the Cardiff stopper completed just 18 passes. He was under a barrage of Chelsea chances too, facing 20 shots and saving just three.
- Despite going behind, Chelsea’s defence were comfortable from there on in. John Terry misplaced just two passes all game, completing 82 of 84.
Everton 2-1 Hull
- Although Gareth Barry could have arguably seen red during the game, the Everton midfielder completed 89 of his 98 passes (90.82%).
- Kevin Mirallas looked to be at the heart of the Toffees’ attacking. As well as scoring his first goal of the season, the Belgian created six chances.
- Hull’s Curtis Davies was a rock at the back for the Tigers, winning 16 of his 21 duels – no Hull player has won more in a game this season. He also won five of his seven tackles at Goodison Park.
- Sylvain Distin was strong at the back for Everton too, making 10 headed clearances.
Man United 1-1 Southampton
- Manchester United were very much under threat at Old Trafford, making 48 clearances against Southampton - 16 of those came from Jonny Evans. Only against Sunderland did they make more (53).
- Southampton’s high defensive line caused problems for United – Robin van Persie was caught offside four times, while Wayne Rooney was adjudged to be beyond the last defender twice.
- Morgan Schneiderlin was also a key factor in breaking up the Red Devils’ rhythm, attempting seven tackles (winning four) and coming out on top in 84.6% of the time in duels.
Stoke 0-0 West Brom
- Stoke’s shooting troubles continue, having managed just nine in total in the game. No Potters player managed more than two in the game (Charlie Adam, Stephen Ireland).
- None of West Brom’s strikers managed a shot on goal during the game. Three of West Brom’s five shots on target came from Stephane Sessegnon, though the recent signing will have been disappointed not to score right at the end.
- Adam and Ireland will be disappointed with their passing during the game, completing 73% and 74% of their passes respectively.
Swansea 4-0 Sunderland
- Leon Britton’s passing was critical to Swansea’s 4-0 rout over the Black Cats. He misplaced just five passes during the games (87/92). Only against Liverpool did he attempt more (97).
- Sunderland’s Lee Cattermole made 7 interceptions for Poyet’s side. Only two Premier League players have managed more in a fixture this campaign – Carrick against Crystal Palace (12) and Mile Jedinak against Liverpool (7).
- The Black Cats managed just one shot on target all game, from Fabio Borini, despite the Liverpool loanee making just 15 touches.
West Ham 1-3 Man City
- David Silva was instrumental for Manchester City at Upton Park. As well as scoring and providing an assist, the Spaniard created six chances – nobody this weekend managed more.
- Winston Reid made 3 blocks in the game – only West Brom’s Billy Jones has made more (4) in a Premier League fixture this season (vs Everton).
- Sergio Aguero was also in fine form, scoring twice from five shots on target, the most from any player in a game this season.
Aston Villa 0-2 Tottenham
- Gabby Agbonlahor was very much on the periphery of proceedings at Villa Park, making just 19 touches during the game – his lowest figure for a fixture this season.
- Capping off a fine week with a Premier League goal (after 27 shots this season), Andros Townsend was also out to outpace the Villa defence. The England international attempted 12 dribbles in the game, more than he has in any other fixture, yet he only completed five of them.
- Tottenham’s back four made 250 passes in the game, only 59 less than the entire Aston Villa team managed (309).
- Villa’s long kicking game didn’t appear to work too well either. Brad Guzan was successful with just six of his 24 passes (25%).
