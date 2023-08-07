Quiz! Can you name every Community Shield winner ever?
25 clubs have lifted the shield – some of them have shared it – can you name all of them?
Five minutes on the clock, 25 clubs to guess.
Every year, the two top teams in England face each other in the season curtain raiser, as the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup holders. Unless, of course, we have a double winner – in which case the second-placed team qualifies.
But while "super cups" are a lot more prestigious overseas, there's a conversation every season as to whether or not this big shield actually matters. In the olden days, they never even used to decide it on penalties. The two teams would share the thing if it was a draw.
Couple that with the recent phenomenon of the Shield winner struggling to win the title, it might actually be a poison chalice. Still… it looks pretty as a trophy, doesn't it?
25 different clubs have been winners, shared or otherwise. Can you name them all?
