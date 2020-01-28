Quiz! Can you name every current No.10 in the Premier League?

Shirt numbers vary in significance around the world. The No.4 in Britain, for example, is traditionally an industrious midfielder, while in Brazil, he's more likely to be a ball-playing centre-back.

But in all corners of the globe, the No.10 means roughly the same thing.

10s are the classy, creative players in a side - often capable of scoring goals, most likely the ones you rely on for the pass.

And often, the greatest footballers of all time have donned the shirt number - Lionel Messi, Dennis Bergkamp, Diego Maradona, Pelé and William Gallas, but to name a few.

Every current Premier League club has a No.10 within their ranks. Some of them are the marquee star of the side, others can feel rather fortunate to have picked up the most in-demand shirt at the club.

How many of them can you name?

You've got 10 minutes - fittingly - so let us know how you've done @FourFourTwo – and share it around your friend groups too, while you're at it.

---

