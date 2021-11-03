Liverpool v Atletico Madrid live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday November 3, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the Champions League group stage when Atletico Madrid visit Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds have taken nine points from nine available so far and will advance to the round of 16 if they pick up their fourth win of the continental campaign this week. Group B looked like a reasonably tough one for Jurgen Klopp's side to negotiate, but they have performed brilliantly up to now.

A 3-2 victory over AC Milan on matchday one was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests, before Liverpool thrashed Porto 5-1 on their own turf. The 3-2 win over Atletico last time out was hard-fought, but Klopp's men once again found a way to win. They have already scored 11 goals in the Champions League this term, a tally that only Bayern Munich can better.

Still, Wednesday's match has the potential to be one which trips Liverpool up. Atletico won at Anfield in a knockout game in March 2020, albeit after extra time. They also performed well in the reverse fixture at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, where a draw would have been a fairer result. Even with 10 men Atletico continued to create chances against a Liverpool side which has yet to keep a clean sheet in Europe in 2021/22.

Diego Simeone has reached two Champions League finals in his 10 years in charge of Atletico, but the current squad is the strongest he has ever had. That does not necessarily mean Atletico will finish as runners-up as they did in 2014 and 2016, but they have the attacking quality to cause problems for Liverpool this week.

Klopp will no doubt encourage his players to make a fast start in the hope of taking an early lead, while Atletico will be content to soak up pressure in the opening exchanges. Simeone, you feel, would settle for 0-0 at half-time, while Liverpool will hope to be ahead at the interval. This could be a fascinating contest.

