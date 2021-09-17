Playmaker Award: Who are the Premier League top assist makers 2021/22?

It normally takes 15 or more assists for a Premier League player to end the season with the most assists, though Kevin De Bruyne equalled the all-time record with 20 in the 2019/20 season.

While it’s not easy to predict who will finish with the most Premier League assists in 2021/22, there will be a number of players - forwards, midfielders, and even some defenders - who began the season hoping or thinking they could top the charts come May.

Harry Kane topped the charts in 2020/21, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish and Paul Pogba will all hope to challenge after previously hitting double figures for assists in a single season.

De Bruyne was the last player to record the most assists and also end the season as a league champion, achieving the feat in 2017/18, but will one of the Premier League’s stars manage to emulate the Belgian in 2021/22?

Assists Player Club 7 Paul Pogba Manchester United 3 Michail Antonio West Ham United 3 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 2 Abdoulaye Doucoure Everton 2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2 Said Benrahma West Ham United 2 Reece James Chelsea 2 Andros Townsend Everton 2 Mateo Kovacic Chelsea 2 Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United 2 Ricardo Pereira Leicester City 2 Pascal Gross Brighton 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester City 1 Conor Galagher Crystal Palace 1 Danny Ings Aston Villa 1 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 1 Pablo Fornals West Ham United 1 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 1 Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 1 Jacob Murphy Newcastle United

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

EUROPE Champions League betting odds: Winners and top scorers

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know about FPL this season

LIVE STREAMS How to watch every game from anywhere in the world