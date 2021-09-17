Playmaker Award: Who are the Premier League top assist makers 2021/22?
Harry Kane managed the most assists in the Premier League last time around - who's leading the charge this season, though?
It normally takes 15 or more assists for a Premier League player to end the season with the most assists, though Kevin De Bruyne equalled the all-time record with 20 in the 2019/20 season.
While it’s not easy to predict who will finish with the most Premier League assists in 2021/22, there will be a number of players - forwards, midfielders, and even some defenders - who began the season hoping or thinking they could top the charts come May.
Harry Kane topped the charts in 2020/21, while the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish and Paul Pogba will all hope to challenge after previously hitting double figures for assists in a single season.
De Bruyne was the last player to record the most assists and also end the season as a league champion, achieving the feat in 2017/18, but will one of the Premier League’s stars manage to emulate the Belgian in 2021/22?
|Assists
|Player
|Club
|7
|Paul Pogba
Manchester United
|3
|Michail Antonio
West Ham United
3
|Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City
|2
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|Everton
|2
Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|2
|Said Benrahma
West Ham United
|2
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|2
Andros Townsend
|Everton
|2
|Mateo Kovacic
|Chelsea
|2
Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United
|2
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester City
|2
|Pascal Gross
|Brighton
|2
Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Leicester City
|1
|Conor Galagher
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Danny Ings
|Aston Villa
|1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|1
|Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
|1
|Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
|1
Alexis Mac Allister
|Brighton
|1
|Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
