Quiz! Can you name every European finalist ever?

This year, we're back to having three European competitions. It always used to be like this, too.

But there was no such thing as the Conference League. Back in the day, clubs would seek qualification to either the European Cup, the UEFA Cup or the Cup Winners Cup. The European Cup rebranded into the Champions League, the UEFA Cup into the Europa League and the Cup Winners Cup... well, ceased to exist.

For anyone too young to remember, it was a tournament, literally, between the cup winners of Europe. A straight knockout competition between the sides who had mastered knockout in their home countries, to find the best knockout side in Europe.

Bring it back, we say. Let's have a four-team Super Cup next summer between the winners of the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Cup Winners Cup.

