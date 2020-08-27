Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's top three record signings?

Ten minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess - that's three per Premier League club.

Some of the fees might not be exactly what you remember – they've been adjusted for inflation (according to our quiz source, TransferMarkt.com).

Every summer, our eyes water at the sheer sums of money being thrown around Europe for the biggest and best players on Earth - and some of the not-so-best ones, too.

This year, coronavirus may have put a dampener on the window but clubs are still going out to spend on the players they need. Sure, it might not reach the heights of a couple of years ago, but they're still vast sums of money.

Everyone remembers their club's record signing: the excitement of seeing that superstar standing there with the shirt in his hands, telling everyone how he'd always dreamed of playing for your club. But what about other clubs?

We've listed the top three signings for every side in the Premier League this season. How many do you remember?

