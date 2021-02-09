Quiz! Can you name the top five transfers ever in Europe's top five leagues?

Eight minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester City quiz?

There are a few things you'll notice when it comes to the fives players who have cost the most money in each of Europe's top five leagues.

Firstly, the same clubs tend to lead in each league. Barcelona were relatively monied from 2018 onwards, going on to spend ludicrous amounts of money, while Bayern Munich and Juventus are unsurprisingly the superpowers of their respective leagues. No one can compete with Paris Saint-Germain.

Secondly, there are transfers that trigger transfers. One big star moving is merely a butterfly spreading its wings in the football world's economy. If you remember who moved from A to B, the chances are you'll remember that A brought in a player from C for the same amount of money.

Lastly, you'll notice that not all of these players were a success. Some lessons to be learned, perhaps, on how to wield great power when you have it...

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Phil Foden: “I was behind the net when Sergio Aguero scored in 2012 - it’s mad to think I play with those players now”

NIKE TOTAL 90 Every version of the boot through the years

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world