Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Premier League clubs

The Boleyn Ground is rapidly approaching the end with West Ham United, but the fans are paying their respect with an England-high average attendance recorded at 99.8% (34,930/35,016) of its capacity filled each game.

Second are Norwich (99.7% - 27,030/27,108) with the Canaries relishing their first season back in the Premier League. Manchester United complete the top three (with 99.4% - 75,335/75,731).

West Brom, with a large majority of their fans reportedly unhappy with their style of football under Tony Pullis, come in 18th (91.0% - 24,348/26,768). Below them are Sunderland (86.0% - 42,150/49,000) and Aston Villa complete the bottom three, propping up the table (81.4% - 34,846/42,788).

Surprise league leaders Leicester City are 10th (98.5% - 32,013/32,500). Chelsea are 5th (99.2% - 41,517/41,841) even though this season has been an forgettable one for the Blues.

Other ‘top six’ sides include Arsenal in 4th (99.4% - 59,963/60,355), Manchester City in 7th (98.7% - 54,000/54,693), Tottenham in 9th (98.6% - 35,733/36,240) and Liverpool in 13th (97.1% - 44,058/45,362).

