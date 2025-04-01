Is Arsenal vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash

By published

Arsenal will attempt to cut the gap on leaders Liverpool when they host London rivals Fulham on Tuesday evening

Arsenal players Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka celebrate
Arsenal will be hoping to welcome Bukayo Saka back to the squad this week (Image credit: Getty Images)
Arsenal welcome their London rivals Fulham to the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League game on Wednesday night that won't be televised in the UK - here's our guide on how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live streams wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Fulham key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Kick-off time

7.45m BST / 2.45pm ET

Venue

Emirates Stadium, London

TV & Streaming

Peacock (US) ► Fubo (Canada) ► Optus (Australia)

Watch from anywhere

Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Arsenal vs Fulham in the UK?

Arsenal vs Fulham has not been selected as one of this midweek round's televised fixtures, meaning live television coverage is not available in the UK.

The game has not been selected for TV coverage, therefore fans in the UK will not be able to watch.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Fulham in the US

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service.

Image

Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.

View Deal

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Arsenal vs Fulham. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Arsenal vs Fulham streams globally

Can I watch Arsenal vs Fulham in Canada?

Canadians can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Fulham in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Fulham in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Fulham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Fulham in Africa?

You can watch Arsenal vs Fulham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

