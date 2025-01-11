Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: Free UK stream and TV details for blockbuster FA Cup tie

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United today for a blockbuster tie in the third round of the FA Cup, with a free live stream among the viewing options and the potential to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Arsenal vs Manchester United key information • Date: Sunday, January 12, 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London • Free stream: BBC iPlayer • Paid streams: ESPN+ (US) | Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The third round of the FA Cup, when the Premier League teams enter the competition, is best known for its David vs Goliath ties in which non-league outfits face the countries top teams, as with Tamworth vs Tottenham today. But it also throw up clashes of the titans, and they don't come much bigger than Arsenal vs Manchester United.

Arsenal are the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, winning it no fewer than 14 times. Manchester United are not far behind in second, their victory last year taking them to 13 titles.

That trophy came amid a period of significant upheaval for Manchester United, which has only intensified this season with the departure of the FA Cup winner Erik Ten Hag and the continued struggles under new boss Ruben Amorim.

However, a spirited draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend has boosted confidence at the same time that Arsenal are sorely lacking it. The Gunners have made huge strides in recent seasons but are struggling for form right now and come into this having drawn with Brighton at the weekend and lost to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final.

Arsenal vs Manchester United free live stream in the UK

You can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United for free in the UK, with the public broadcaster BBC understandably selecting the game from the pool of FA Cup third round ties. The game will be shown on the corporation's main channel, BBC One, and there will also be a live stream option via the BBC iPlayer streaming platform. You can also watch online via the BBC Sport website.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United from abroad

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the US

Fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on ESPN+, which also has a live stream for every other fixture in the third round of the FA Cup. Subscriptions to ESPN+ subscription cost $11.99 a month, or $119.99 for a full year. Kick-off for Arsenal vs Manchester United is at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in Canada

Sportsnet is showing Arsenal vs Manchester United in Canada.

You can get Sportsnet on your pay-TV package - prices vary - or you can stream online via the Sportsnet+ streaming platform. A Premium subscription to Sportsnet+, which is what you need to get the FA Cup coverage, will set you back $34.99 a month or $249.99 a year.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, along with every other FA Cup third round fixture.

Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Kick-off is at 2am AEDT so it's one for the committed fans in Australia.

Not in Australia right now? You can still access your Optus subscription by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United on Sky Sport.

You can get Sky Sport as part of a TV package but there's also a dedicated streaming platform, Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a week, $49.99 a month, or $499.99 a year.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: FA Cup history

Arsenal

14-time winners (1930, 1936, 1950, 1971, 1979, 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020)

Manchester United

13-time winners (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016, 2024)

Head-to-head

15 meetings: Man United 8 wins, Arsenal 7 wins