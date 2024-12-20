How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League early kick-off

Manchester City have now won just one of their last 11 games

Aston Villa and Manchester City will lock horns in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live in the UK and we have all the television information here ahead of the 12:30 GMT clash.

Aston Villa vs Man City key information • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 07.30 ET • Venue: Villa Park • TV channels: TNT Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest last weekend in a tight-contested affair. Late strikes from Nikola Milenkovic and then Anthony Elanga condemned Unai Emery's side to a first defeat in four.

Sitting seventh in the Premier League table at present, the Villans could climb into the top four with victory this weekend but do know results will have to go their way. They are currently level on points with sixth-placed Bournemouth who face Manchester United on Sunday.

Elsewhere, things went from bad to worse for Pep Guardiola's men last time out, losing in dramatic fashion against crosstown rivals United in the Manchester derby. Having taken the lead through Josko Gvardiol, a goal from Bruno Fernandes and Amad each late on ensured the red half of the city was the most pleased.

City have now won just one of their last eleven games in all competitions and will hope that horrid hoodoo run comes to an end against Villa in what could be an all-action clash in the Midlands.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the UK

You can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live on TNT Sports and also via their official associated streaming services, Discovery+.

TNT Sports' coverage from Villa Park starts at 11:00 GMT and it is the only Premier League game to be shown on the channel this weekend.

To watch TNT Sports on your television box, you have to add it to the package you have with your pay-TV providers, such as Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

Discovery+ subscriptions start at £30.99 a month, but they do include Champions League football.

Not in the UK right now? You can still access your Discovery+ subscription when travelling, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the US

In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Man City on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Sling TV is one of the best cord-cutters, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option but is pricier at $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99 for your first month).

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City from anywhere

Out of the country when the game's on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man City streams globally

