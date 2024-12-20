How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League early kick-off
Unai Emery's side host Manchester City at Villa Park on Saturday
Aston Villa and Manchester City will lock horns in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday. The game will be broadcast live in the UK and we have all the television information here ahead of the 12:30 GMT clash.
• Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
• Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 07.30 ET
• Venue: Villa Park
• TV channels: TNT Sports (UK) / USA Network (US)
Aston Villa lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest last weekend in a tight-contested affair. Late strikes from Nikola Milenkovic and then Anthony Elanga condemned Unai Emery's side to a first defeat in four.
Sitting seventh in the Premier League table at present, the Villans could climb into the top four with victory this weekend but do know results will have to go their way. They are currently level on points with sixth-placed Bournemouth who face Manchester United on Sunday.
Elsewhere, things went from bad to worse for Pep Guardiola's men last time out, losing in dramatic fashion against crosstown rivals United in the Manchester derby. Having taken the lead through Josko Gvardiol, a goal from Bruno Fernandes and Amad each late on ensured the red half of the city was the most pleased.
City have now won just one of their last eleven games in all competitions and will hope that horrid hoodoo run comes to an end against Villa in what could be an all-action clash in the Midlands.
Watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the UK
You can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live on TNT Sports and also via their official associated streaming services, Discovery+.
TNT Sports' coverage from Villa Park starts at 11:00 GMT and it is the only Premier League game to be shown on the channel this weekend.
To watch TNT Sports on your television box, you have to add it to the package you have with your pay-TV providers, such as Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.
Discovery+ subscriptions start at £30.99 a month, but they do include Champions League football.
Not in the UK right now? You can still access your Discovery+ subscription when travelling, by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Watch Aston Villa vs Man City in the US
In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Man City on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.
Sling TV is one of the best cord-cutters, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option but is pricier at $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99 for your first month).
Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City from anywhere
Out of the country when the game's on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Aston Villa vs Man City streams globally
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Man City in Canada?
Fans in Canada can watch the clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Man City in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch the game between Aston Villa and Man City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Man City in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch the encounter on Sky Sport Now.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Man City in Africa?
You can watch the game in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.
For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
